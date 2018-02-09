  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

HUD Secretary to Matthew victims: 'help is on the way'

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Ben Carson was in Cumberland County to visit areas still affected by Hurricane Matthew.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
HUD Secretary Ben Carson is headed back to Washington after touring areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew in Fayetteville.

This was the former presidential candidate's first time in Fayetteville since Matthew hit.

"I want my money! I want my money," said Quancidine Dribble, who lives in Hollywood Heights, a community devastated by Matthew. "I want the money for my house so I can relocate. It's the first time in my life I've seen the water engulf houses. It's left mold, puckered wood and destroyed drywall."

Dribble, like her neighbors, often wonders what is taking the federal government so long to release funding to Matthew victims. It's a question city councilman Larry Wright is frustrated by as well.



"It's very, very frustrating. It's one of the older communities in Fayetteville," Wright said. "A lot of military retirees."

After his tour Friday, Carson stood before a small crowd proclaiming disaster relief is coming for hurricane victims.

"I would say help is definitely on the way and it's going to be coming a lot quicker than it would have been coming before," Carson said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane matthewben carsonFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video