  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Baby monitor captures thief burglarizing home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida homeowner witnessed a terrible scene in his baby monitor. A man breaking into his family home. (KTRK)

FLORIDA --
A Florida homeowner witnessed a terrible scene in his baby monitor. A man breaking into his family home.

Luckily, no one was there at the time, but the homeowner says he doesn't feel any less violated.

Guillermo Gonzalo says he kept getting alerts from his nanny camera.

"I'm receiving a notification that someone's in my house," Gonzalo said.

Suddenly, the dad sees a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt prying open the window and climbing inside his home.

As the dad's watching the burglary unfold, he's calling 911.

Gonzalo thinks the burglar cut the screen and tried going through the back before breaking into his daughter's window.

"Someone had removed the screen, must've put two screwdrivers or at least a crowbar, and jammed it in behind here where there's two notches," Gonzalo said.

He says the creeper first rummaged through the toddler's changing station, then went into his wife's closet.

"And came immediately for her jewelry box," said Gonzalo.

After stealing purses and cell phones, Gonzalo said the thief closed up his daughter's window before splitting.

"You feel powerless. And you're the provider of the house, you're the father, the husband. You've got to make sure people are protected. And this is supposed to be your fortress and you can't do anything about it," Gonzalo said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryvideo camerau.s. & worldcaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video