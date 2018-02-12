  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Wife of Donald Trump Jr. taken to hospital after opening envelope containing white powder

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Trump attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SUTTON PLACE, Manhattan --
The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to the couple's apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan.

His wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m. She and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

They appear to be fine, officials said.

Police and Secret Service agents are at the scene investigating.
