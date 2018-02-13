Thinking about adopting a pet for Valentine's Day? Wake County Animal Center has you covered

The Wake County Animal Center is running a Valentine's Day adoption special through Friday, Feb. 16.Cats can be adopted for whichever price you choose, and dogs six months and older are available for $25. These reduced fees include spaying and neutering.If you're thinking of giving a pet for Valentine's Day, they recommend that you give that special someone items for a pet first, and then offer to pick out a pet together. Also, make sure the recipient can actually have a pet. Some apartments require a direct deposit for a pet while others do not allow animals at all.The Wake County Animal Center is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Animals are adopted on a first-come first-served basis so if you see an animal you like it's best to stop by the shelter. You can also look at all of the available animals on their