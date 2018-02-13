  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

NC man charged in death of 17-day old infant girl

KANNAPOLIS, NC --
Police in Kannapolis have charged a man in the death of a 17-day-old girl.

Multiple media outlets report the Kannapolis Police Department has charged 39-year-old Maurice Lavon Daniels with first-degree murder, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an order for arrest.

Kannapolis police said they received a Department of Social Services referral regarding a possible assault on a 17-day old girl, who died Monday. An autopsy is planned to determine the child's exact cause of death.

A warrant said the infant suffered abusive head trauma and a broken clavicle.

Daniels was arrested at a Charlotte motel. He is being held without bond in the Cabarrus County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.
