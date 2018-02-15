  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
GAMES

What's next for Uno? Dos, of course

EMBED </>More Videos

Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

NEW YORK --
What's next for Uno? Dos, of course.

Mattel is launching the new card game Dos in March in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

Dos has similar rules to Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

RELATED: This new version of Monopoly rewards you for cheating

It comes as Mattel tries to turn its business around, mainly by updating classic brands, such as Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars.

The toy maker's revenue fell 11 percent last year, hurt by the bankruptcy filing of Toys'R'Us and the changing tastes of kids, who are increasingly reaching for a tablet instead of a toy.

Uno, however, was a bright spot: The company says Uno sales were up 12 percent in 2017 from the year before. Mattel, which is based in El Segundo, California, has sought to sell Uno in more places, including dollar stores and video game shops. And it has also been chasing trends, releasing Uno cards with emojis, baby animals or unicorns.

An Uno smartphone app is in the works for the spring, and Mattel already has launched a way to play the card game through Facebook Messenger.

It may follow a similar a strategy with Dos, says Ray Adler, who oversees Mattel Inc.'s games unit.

Dos, which costs $5.99, will first be sold at Target in March and then roll out to other stores in August.

It took two years to develop Dos, mainly to make sure playing the game was different enough from Uno. But don't expect to see Tres anytime soon, says Adler.

"We're happy where we are with Dos right now," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmattelgamesbusinessu.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAMES
This new version of Monopoly rewards you for cheating
New lottery game arrives in North Carolina
VIDEO: Old school Game Boy baffles new-age toddler
This record-breaking Game Boy really plays
More games
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video