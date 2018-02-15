  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HERO

8-year-old boy saves classmate after she started to choke during Valentine's Day party

EMBED </>More Videos

Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School.

A classroom party emergency strengthened Makayla Annis' faith in her friends.

"My desk partner made me laugh too hard when I ate a gummy bear and then I kind of tried to swallow it and I started choking," said Annis.

Andrew Ramirez, 8, did not hesitate when he saw his 7-year-old buddy turning pink.

"I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck, and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver," said Andrew.

MAKAYLA: Then I spit it out in the trash can.

DALE: Wow, were you scared?

MAKAYLA: A little bit. Just a little.

When Andrew's father picked him up from school he was not sure what to think.

"My daughter she's five," said Community Regional Medical Center Dr. Rene Ramirez. "She's like Andrew's a hero, Andrew's hero. I was like hold on, you know little kids kind of exaggerate and tell tall tales."

"I told my dad and he didn't believe me so he texted your mom," said Andrew.

It was all true. Ramirez is an emergency room physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He was stunned to hear his son knew what to do.

"Heimlich maneuver that's a big word. Do you even know what the Heimlich maneuver is?" said Ramirez not realize Andrew has practiced the technique.

"If they're choking you get them right about here and you just push back like you're giving them a really big hug," said Andrew.

"Well, when I was choking I was holding my neck like this and I saw him and I was pointing to my neck and then he went like this," said Makayla.

Young Andrew responded like a modern-day Doogie Howser.

"If she turned blue she would have to go to the hospital too so I didn't want that to happen," said Andrew.

"I was very surprised. This young gentleman helped me," said Makayla.

Andrew appears destined for the medical field.

"I would like to be a doctor very, very much," said Andrew.

"I did let him know if he is to be an emergency doctor like he got his first save," said Ramirez.

In the meantime, these two will always have a story to share about the importance of listening to your parents.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsherovalentine's day
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
Two hailed as heroes after Johnston County water rescue
Off-duty Durham EMS paramedic saves woman's life
Dog gets shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
CVS manager recalls harrowing encounter with robber
More hero
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video