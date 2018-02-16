  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Hickory woman pepper-sprayed after telling driver to 'have a blessed day'

(Shutterstock)

HICKORY, North Carolina --
Police in Hickory are searching for a driver who is accused of pepper-spraying another driver after she sent her warm wishes.

The incident happened Thursday morning along South Center Street.

The driver, who asked not to be identified, said she was heading to work when she drove around another vehicle along Highway 70, WSOC reports.

When she stopped at the next intersection, she said a woman in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and started screaming and cursing at her.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim claims she told the woman to "have a nice day," and said that's when the driver leaned over and sprayed mace in her eyes.

"I thought she had lost her mind," the victim said. "I told her to have a blessed day and she sprays me. Other people, there's no telling what other people will do these days."

Several officers searched along Highway 70 for the sedan but have not found the other driver.

Police could look at surveillance cameras near the intersection where the attack happened.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pepper spraycrimeroad ragenorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos