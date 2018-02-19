  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
There's never a wrong reason to celebrate man's best friend, especially a birthday!

Jackie Pizano, of Oklahoma City, told Eyewitness News that she threw a quinceanera for her German shepherd, Nova because it seemed like the right thing to do.

Jackie admits she and her family missed the moment Nova turned 15 in dog years, but that the party was deserved.

Nova's family said she recently earned an Einstein Award from K-9 University, and is quite the role model, especially when protecting her sister, a mini Doxie named Phoebe.

The adorable pups now have an Instagram of their own to show off their party pics and other fun.
