  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Pictures go viral after photo shoot inside craft store

EMBED </>More Videos

A photographer's photo shoot inside Hobby Lobby has gone viral. (KTRK)

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
You may not imagine an arts and craft store as a go-to spot for a photo shoot, but then you probably haven't met Adam Delane.

The photographer in Cincinnati recently took models to Hobby Lobby and captured them posing in the aisles with fake flowers and leaves in a photo shoot that has now become viral.

Delane said he has used unconventional backdrops for shoots before including the inside of a parking garage and even a dump.

He decided to give Hobby Lobby a try after being inspired by another photographer who took pictures in the store for an "ugly location challenge."

"It gave me the idea to take models into a Hobby Lobby and do a full shoot, then edit the photos to make it look like they were outside in a flower garden sunset," Delane explained.

The original post featuring the photos has been shared more than 330,000 times on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviralphotographyphotosOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video