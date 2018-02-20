  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Harnett County works to place officers in elementary schools

EMBED </>More Videos

After a recent school shooting, Harnett County officials are taking strides to keep students safer on school property. (WTVD)

By
HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
After a recent school shooting, Harnett County officials are taking strides to keep students safer on school property.

On Tuesday, officials said all elementary schools in Harnett County will have law enforcement officers on campus, with most arriving as early as next week.

The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, prompted the Harnett County Board of Education to take action Monday to place officers in its 17 elementary schools.

RELATED: 'Time for our country to take a look in the mirror': Parkland student calls for change after massacre

Currently, all six middle and four high schools in the county have them.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sheriff Wayne Coats and Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming took to Facebook Live to discuss the plan.



"(It) just shows how we're working together and getting ahead of everything, trying to keep our citizens, our kids safe in schools," Coats said in the video. "I applaud the school board for the way they've stepped up."

The superintendent also announced a new schools safety committee.

"It's a task force, if you will, that will include law enforcement officials, local agencies such as our sheriff and sheriff's office, emergency management, our county officials, municipalities, first responders and others, for us to go around and make sure that we're doing all we can to ensure that our schools are safe," Fleming said.

Harnett County is one of several districts in the state that have had threats of school shootings since the tragedy in Florida.

County officials said they are acting now to try to prevent that type of violence.

School administrators estimate it will cost $75,000 to fund the change through the end of the school year; the money will be taken out existing school funds.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingchildrenstudent safetyharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video