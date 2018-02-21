  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers

The Forest Park village council is considering a vote to make sagging slacks a violation of a local ordinance.

SOUTH CAROLINA --
A proposed law in South Carolina is looking to fine and dish out community service to those who get caught with their pants below their waist - yes, we're talking about saggy pants.

According to WCIV, the bill would make it unlawful for a person to appear in public with his or her pants sagging more than three inches below the "crest of his ileum" (the top of the hips), thus exposing their skin or undergarments.

Although the offense would be noncriminal, perpetrators would be required to pay a fine: $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second, and $75 or six hours of community service, or both, for third and thereafter offenses.

Representative Wendell Gilliard, who co-sponsored House Bill 4957, said the saggy situation is getting worse as the years fly by.

"The pants now are being worn below the knees," he said. "If a female was to go around in the same fashion, pants down by their ankles or below the waist, we would see that as indecent exposure."

Gilliard said he has seen all "creeds and races" with sagging pants and believes that what impacts one race impacts all races.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos