BILLY GRAHAM

Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham

The Triangle reacted on social media to news of the passing of the Rev. Billy Graham. (News and Observer)

By
The death of famed Evangelist Billy Graham has rocked people around the Triangle.

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.
READ MORE: Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions

Many took to social media to share their personal reactions to the death of the beloved native Tar Heel.




(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
