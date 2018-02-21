  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need

EMBED </>More Videos

You can donate gently used shoes to benefit kids in need.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Plum Hair Atelier is hosting a "Kicks For Kids" shoe drive through Saturday at its Cameron Village location in Raleigh.

The shoes will be donated to the Wake County nonprofit, Note In The Pocket.

"We work through the Wake County Public School system through social workers and also a dozen local agencies that work with families in financial crisis," explained Note in the Pocket Executive Director Dallas Bonavita.

"The local businesses are key to our success. We greatly appreciate it," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

You can help Triangle kids get new shoes and clothes.



Bonavita said Note in The Pocket served more than 3,800 students in Wake County last year and the shoes are needed in sizes toddler through adult for high school students.

Plum Hair Atelier owner Ashley Collins said giving back is something her salon does regularly.

"One of the things we like to do with clients is reach out and give back locally," Collins said. "When you have the resources and ability, you should do for others," she said.

Plum Hair Atelier is accepting new and gently worn shoes through Saturday at its Cameron Village location:

1028 Oberlin Road, Suite No. 228
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 833-0107

Note In The Pocket is always accepting donations at numerous Triangle dropoff sites.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydonationsshoesnonprofitraleigh newsfeel goodabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video