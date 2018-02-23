  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway

Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway (WTVD)

GARNER (WTVD) --
Garner police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Speedway Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the store on 1470 US Highway 70.

Reports state a white man entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money.

Officers said the man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the resister and left the scene in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police said they have identified the suspect are trying to locate him.

No injuries were reported.
