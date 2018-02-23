  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cumberland County deputies search for woman using cloned credit card

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the woman responsible for using a cloned credit card. (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

Hampton Crumpler
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who has been using a cloned credit card since last Friday.

On Feb. 16, a women was caught on camera using a skimmed card at Hair Joy and Family Dollar on Murchison Road, Marathon Petro Station on Ramsey Street and Wendy's on Raeford Road.

Several days later, the woman struck again.

She attempted to use the skimmed card at the Short Stop Store at 5310 Cedar Creek Road and the Dollar General at 4079 Stedman Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville.

The store clerk said she drove away in a green convertible BMW.

If you have any information about the suspect involved, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
