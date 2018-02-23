  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NOW OPEN

New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Growler USA in downtown Raleigh has more than 100 beers on tap. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Beer lovers, there's a new spot now open in downtown Raleigh just for you.
Growler USA just opened at 314 S. Blount Street just across from City Market. This is the 20th location in the country and the first in the Triangle. The pub has a full kitchen including chicken and waffles and lots of beer with 100 taps.



"We have six ciders, one prosecco and 29 local meaning North Carolina breweries the rest are from all across the U.S.," explained General Manager Jacob Olasov.

As the name implies, Growler USA also sells growlers or you can bring in your own for a fill-up. The grand opening is being held Friday, February 23 at 5 pm. A portion of the sales from the grand opening are being donated to Bunker Labs of Raleigh Durham which helps vets and families start their own businesses.

Growler USA
314 South Blount Street

Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 900-7122

Sunday-Thursday 11:00 am-11:00 pm
Friday-Saturday 11:00 am-2:00 am
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodNow Openraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh's first noodle shop and izakaya opens
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video