New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Beer lovers, there's a new spot now open in downtown Raleigh just for you.
Growler USA just opened at 314 S. Blount Street just across from City Market. This is the 20th location in the country and the first in the Triangle. The pub has a full kitchen including chicken and waffles and lots of beer with 100 taps.
"We have six ciders, one prosecco and 29 local meaning North Carolina breweries the rest are from all across the U.S.," explained General Manager Jacob Olasov.
As the name implies, Growler USA also sells growlers or you can bring in your own for a fill-up. The grand opening is being held Friday, February 23 at 5 pm. A portion of the sales from the grand opening are being donated to Bunker Labs of Raleigh Durham which helps vets and families start their own businesses.
Growler USA
314 South Blount Street
Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 900-7122
Sunday-Thursday 11:00 am-11:00 pm
Friday-Saturday 11:00 am-2:00 am