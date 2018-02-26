  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Family, friends, mourn teen killed in Wake Forest crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Many remembered Hannah Viall, 15, who died in a single-car crash.

By
WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call on Heritage Hills Way at Vodin Street around 9 p.m.

Police said 15-year-old Hannah Viall died at the scene. Two other teens were in the car when it slammed into a tree.



The 15-year-old boy and another 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with injuries.

It's unknown who was driving the car and whether the students were wearing seatbelts.



Hannah was the family's middle child, according to family friends. Her sister works at the Wakefield YMCA where a vigil was held Monday night.

On Monday, friends remembered her as a bright, bubbly teen. She was a sophomore at Heritage High School and a cheerleader.

"The energy from her was just incredible," said Colin McCrab, a friend. "I liked waking up every morning and getting a Snapchat from her just made my day twice as good. It made me happy."



Colin said he and Hannah had been friends since middle school.

A visitation for Hannah will be held Thursday at Bright Funeral Home, and a funeral is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to their church.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashteen killedtraffic fatalitieswake county newsWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video