Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash

The family of a woman killed in a car crash Friday spoke with ABC 11. (WTVD)

By
The family of a woman killed in a car crash in Durham Friday
opened up to ABC11 and shared more details of that tragic day.

Frances Moseley, 70, was killed when the Trailblazer she rode as a passenger in was struck Friday morning on 15-501.

Moseley, along with her daughter-in-law were on their way to UNC Hospital to see Moseley's daughter, Nichole. She's battling thyroid cancer and was having surgery the morning of the crash.

Now Nichole, along with her brother Arthur, are making funeral arrangements for their mother, but the road ahead is a long one.

"It's been a roller coaster ride... a big roller coaster ride," said Nichole.

That same crash took Arthur's wife, Cassandra's arm. Thanks to other drivers on the road who stopped and helped, Cassandra's injury wasn't fatal.

"If it wasn't for that guy with the tourniquet she would have lost her life. He and so many others around that car are the reason she's alive," Arthur said.

Cassandra is scheduled to have at least one more surgery before she can return home. The family hopes to meet the mystery person who saved Cassandra's life.

As the Moseleys plan their mother's funeral, they're reminded of what all she left behind. "It's that legacy of love I think... it's that just to love each other," Nichole said.

The family does have a GoFundMe page set up but is asking for prayers as they move forward.
