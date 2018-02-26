Three people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham early Monday morning.Shortly after 3:15 a.m., police said a Durham County ambulance was on its way to a call when a Nissan Pathfinder crossed the center line and slammed into it head-on, causing it to flip on its side.The crash happened on Lakewood Avenue and University Drive.The driver of the Nissan and two paramedics were taken to Duke University Hospital with minor injuries.Officers said no patients were on board the ambulance during the crash.