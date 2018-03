FedEx responds to criticism of continued association with NRA

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

After several major companies dropped ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), FedEx has announced that it will not change its position.FedEx tweeted a statement Monday saying:Many users took to Twitter saying that they plan to boycott the company because "when you ship FedEx, you support the NRA."However, others support the company's decision and plan to keep using them as they currently do or ship exclusively. WSOC contributed to this report.