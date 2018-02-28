Cary teen aims to make difference for less-fortunate students

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3151305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Owen Whaley has a goal in mind to help less-fortunate students.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help