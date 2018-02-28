  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Fayetteville residents weigh in on arming-teachers debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Should teachers be armed? Fayetteville residents weigh in.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Arming teachers on school grounds is a hot topic nationwide. Lawmakers in both Tennessee and Florida have already taken steps toward allowing teachers to carry weapons. North Carolina lawmakers are considering a similar proposal, and some parents in Cumberland County weighed in.

"I'm all for it - 100 percent," said Shannon Harsh, who is a mother of two children. "If teachers are able to carry a gun, I think it would give the children better odds."

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting in Florida, arming teachers has been at the forefront of many conversations. Could teachers save the lives of children if they carry weapons?

"Arming a teacher is not the answer," said LaTanya Adams, who is also a mom of two. "Those are not the type of things I want Mark and Hannah to be thinking about when they go to school. They love school. It's a safe place for them."

One Fayetteville lawyer spoke to ABC11 about the liability involved in arming teachers.

"Whether you arm a law enforcement officer or teacher, and they use the weapon to reduce the threat, we'd think that was wonderful, but if they accidentally create a student casualty, school boards would be very concerned about that," Gregg Illikainen said.

Illikainen gave plenty of scenarios for the North Carolina General Assembly to consider. He said putting weapons in schools would require laws be modified like schools being gun-free zones.

"Right now, all a teacher is signing up for is how many of their students are passing their grades, so this is asking a lot," Illikainen said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cumberland county schoolsstudent safetygunsteachersFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video