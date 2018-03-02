Apex United Methodist Church hosts Prom Shoppe with free dresses

APEX, NC (WTVD) --For the 10th year, Apex United Methodist Church will host a Prom Shoppe distributing free dresses for young women in need.
"The Prom Shoppe is a two-day event we have every year where girls in our area or outside the area can come and get a dress, shoes, makeup, jewelry, everything they need for the prom at no cost to them," explained Stacy Kivett, Prom Shoppe mission leader.
Dresses are donated by individuals and stores in the community. Many of the dresses are brand new and donations will still be taken until the day of the event. Kivett says sizes 14 and up are especially needed as well as shoes size nine and up.
Referrals are not required to get a dress.
"We want any girl who wants to go to her prom but maybe this isn't a priority financially to be able to go," explained Kivett.
"So, this is a chance for her to come and we have a great time, dressing rooms, balloons, music, a great fun atmosphere where she can come and go through hundreds and hundreds of dresses and have a really great time and still feel like a princess that night."
When: Friday March 16, 2018 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday March 17, 2018 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Apex United Methodist Church
100 S. Hughes Street, Apex, North Carolina