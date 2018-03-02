  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen faces a felony charge after what police said is a false report of sexual assault.

CLEMSON, SC (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old is facing a felony charge after she apparently lied about being sexually assaulted at a Clemson University fraternity house.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sarah Katherine Campbell, of Herndon, Va., told police she had been assaulted at a Delta Chi fraternity house on January 27.

Deputies said as the investigation continued, and evidence was gathered in the case, it was determined that the sexual relations between Campbell and a man at the fraternity house were consensual.

Campbell was charged with filing a false police report of a felony. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said that Campbell had not been truthful in the information that she provided to the investigator in the case.

Based upon that evidence, the investigator had probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant against Campbell.

She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
false reportsexual assaultteenfraternitycollege studentsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video