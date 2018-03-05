  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Angier daycare owner charged with embezzlement of state property

Anna Johnson Beasley (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Friday, North Carolina Department of Revenue arrested an Angier daycare owner on felony tax charges.

Anna Johnson Beasley, 60, was charged with nine counts of embezzlement of state property.

Arrest warrants state that Beasley, President of Busy Bee Developmental Learning Centers, Inc., assisted or aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $80,413.00 in North Carolina Withholding Tax during the period January 1, 2008, through January 31, 2017.

During this period of time, authorities said Beasley was the responsible person of Busy Bee Developmental Learning Centers, Inc., and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Withholding Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Beasley was placed under a $500,000.00 bond.
