  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue

EMBED </>More Videos

A man says his neighbor's criminal mischief is preventing him from selling his home in the Cypress area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston man is pleading for help with a neighbor he said has been terrorizing him for months.

Dallas Rose Lott, 64, was charged with criminal mischief in January. It's a case out of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Lott has a warrant out for her arrest.

Rodrigo Camus said Lott has been trespassing and vandalizing his property for months. She lives next door to the 3-bedroom townhome he's trying to sell after buying it in October and renovating it. Potential buyers are immediately turned off.

"She's had issues with a lot of the neighbors," Camus said.

On Monday, when Camus arrived, she lunged at him three times with a club, yelled at him, and accused him of trespassing.

He recorded the confrontation on his cell phone. Cameras at his house have recorded other instances of criminal mischief.

"I've changed the door knobs like five times and cleaned spray paint," he said.

He said he has found the locks wrapped with duct tape or filled with glue or pins. He's had to remove spray paint and retrieve for sale signs he said she's been caught on camera tossing away.

Lott has faced similar charges before. In 2016, her attorney withdrew because she wouldn't cooperate with him. Then a judge found her mentally competent.

She did not answer her door Monday night.

Camus said he has tried to locate relatives. He is frustrated and desperate for someone's help.

"It's kind of like, are they waiting for things to escalate. For her to do something? I feel like there's been absolutely no response."
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video