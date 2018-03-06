  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Apex teen arrested after forgetting pellet gun in car at school

Officers said 17-year-old Craig West was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of a weapon on campus/education property.

An Apex teen has been arrested after allegedly leaving a pellet gun in his car on Middle Creek High School's campus.

According to officials, West got in a wreck in the high school's parking lot and it was later learned he had a BB rifle in the car.

According to his family, West had been BB gun "plinking" with friends the prior weekend and forgot to take his BB rifle out of the car. His parents say they have disciplined West, adding that they understand why officials are taking the incident seriously.

