  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies

Jimmie Earl Godfrey (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in three recent bank robberies.

Police said Tuesday that Jimmie Earl Godfrey, 46, is in custody. He has been charged with three counts of common law robbery in connection with the robberies of three Raleigh banks.

The most recent incident was at the State Employee's Credit Union at 2302 Bridgeport Drive, on February 19.

Godfrey is also charged in a robbery at BB&T at 6659 Falls of Neuse Road, on February 15 and in the robbery of Capital Bank, at 8816 Six Forks Road, on February 9.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyraleigh policeraleigh newsarrestRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh Police respond to bank robbery on Falls of Neuse Rd
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos