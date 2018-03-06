Raleigh Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies

Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in three recent bank robberies.Police said Tuesday that Jimmie Earl Godfrey, 46, is in custody. He has been charged with three counts of common law robbery in connection with the robberies of three Raleigh banks.The most recent incident was at the State Employee's Credit Union at 2302 Bridgeport Drive, on February 19.Godfrey is alsoat 6659 Falls of Neuse Road, on February 15 and in the robbery of Capital Bank, at 8816 Six Forks Road, on February 9.