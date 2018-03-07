  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County

Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County (Credit: Eyewitness photo)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after a diesel truck he was driving overturned Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Old Beulah Road between NC-96 and Buffalo Road.

Reports show the truck wiped out, overturned, and landed several feet from a house.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that the man had a "medical emergency" which caused the crash.

The truck was carrying 7,600 gallons of diesel in the tank, but none of it is leaking out.

The driver was transported to Johnston Health; his condition is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashman injuredjohnston county newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos