HEALTH & FITNESS

7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 7 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 305 for the season.

RALEIGH, NC
This week's number was a decrease from last week's 12.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

