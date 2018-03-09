  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
I-TEAM

I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT

EMBED </>More Videos

If you pay your toll fees late, you're helping the state line its pockets with millions of dollars.

By
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC (WTVD) --
Taking your time to pay for a faster drive is proving quite lucrative for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, which maintains and manages the Triangle Expressway.

According to DOT officials, charging late-paying customers a $6 processing fee brought in more than $5.2 million in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of all revenue from the TriEx tolls ($44 million in 2017).

"We would really love it if all of our customers would get a NC Quick Pass transponder," Andy Lelewski, Director of Toll Operations, told the ABC11 I-Team. "It allows for them to get a 35 percent discount on tolls, and now those transponders are free."

Even before an assessed late fee, the 17.4 mile Triangle Expressway ranks among the costliest highways in the nation - almost $0.19 per mile. The six-lane highway, first opened in 2011, is also among the costliest projects in North Carolina transportation infrastructure history, at a cost of more than $1 billion.

The tolls, thus, raise the revenue needed to help pay off the bonds sold to pay for the highway and its interchanges. There are also costs for overall maintenance including road repairs, signs, mowing, and winter weather preparation and response.

"Roadway projects are expensive," Lelewski said. "And if we didn't have a toll we wouldn't have the expressway now. We didn't have the funds at the time so it might've been another 10-15 years."

And while costs are rising, so are the number of drivers and number of toll transactions - from 23 million tolls paid in 2012 to 49.45 million in 2017. Data from a 2017 quarterly report also shows a high of 49,000 drivers passing through the NC-540 and NC-147 interchange on an average weekday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictoll roadI-Teamtrafficwake county newsResearch Triangle ParkRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More I-Team
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video