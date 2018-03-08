  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Wake County 11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtney Carroll is battling cystic fibrosis. She just wants lots of cards for her 12th birthday.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
All 11-year-old Courtney Carroll wants for her 12th birthday is birthday cards.

She's from Fuquay-Varina and she's battling cystic fibrosis. She'll be spending her birthday, this weekend, at UNC Children's Hospital.

Cystic fibrosis attacks the digestive system and lungs, and it can terminal. Breathing treatments are nothing new for Courtney - who's in the hospital fighting a lung infection.

"It's hard because you know as soon as you get out, you know a few months or a few weeks later you're going right back in," she said.

"It's like a punch in the gut and it's hard to live with it every day," her mother, Niki Carroll said.

Her birthday is on Saturday and there's only one thing she wants - birthday cards ... from everyone.



Her mom put the call out on Facebook, and dozens have poured in, even one from ABC11's very own Don Schwenneker. Now Courtney is sending one back to him.

"Thank you for the card and sharing the post on Facebook. Thank the ABC11 Eyewitness crew for coming to see me, sincerely Courtney," she said, reading her card.

There are a couple of VIPs Courtney would like to hear from for her birthday, like YouTuber Jake Paul, the Tar Heel basketball team and NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth.

"I want to meet you," Courtney exclaimed for Jake Paul.



You can send Courtney a card at the UNC Children's Hospital just address it to Courtney Carroll at 101 Manning Drive Chapel Hill, NC 27514 room "6C24," but if you'd like to do something more, she'd like you to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in her honor.

"It really makes you realize how great of a world we do live in," Niki said, "how total strangers will stop where they're doing and send her a card."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchapel hill newshealthbirthdaychildren's healthwake county newsabc11 togetherChapel HillFuquay-VarinaWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video