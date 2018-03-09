  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus

A woman, who was not a student at Duke, was assaulted Thursday night near the campus.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the woods near the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street near the railroad tracks.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. near a gas station not far from the Duke University campus, in the 2000 block of W. Main St.

Police had few details, as the investigation is in the early stages; however, they said the victim was not a Duke University student.

Officers also believe two suspects were involved. They were described as light-skinned but police said no ethnicity was conclusively known. Both suspects were wearing black hoodies and black pants, witnesses told officers. The two left on foot.

Investigators used flashlights to comb the area for evidence and spoke to people at the scene.

A forensics team was also at the scene.

Friday, the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 extension 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. .

