ASSAULT

Alabama man accused of intentionally ramming into Johnston County deputy arrested

Jody Spurling (Credit: CCBI)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An Alabama man accused of intentionally ramming into a Johnston County sheriff deputy patrol car has been arrested in Wake County.

Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. after deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle in the Cleveland community.

A deputy, who found the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, said 40-year-old Jody Spurling rammed into his patrol car.

After a brief chase, Spurling struck another vehicle and then fled on foot.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriffs' Office, Wake County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol searched for the suspect and later arrested him in Wake County.

Spurling was arrested on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon government official.

Court records show that Spurling has a criminal history dating back to 1996, with charges including theft of property, burglary, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving in Alabama.
