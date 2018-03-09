RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Empire Eats opens its seventh Triangle restaurant with The Pizza Times at 210 S. Wilmington St. in downtown Raleigh.
The standing-room-only pizza place is open until midnight each week for a late night slice. They also serve full pizza pies. They are in the same building as two other Empire Eats restaurants, The Raleigh Times and Morning Times.
Street-side glass windows often grab the attention of pedestrians on S. Wilmington Street.
"It's kind of a new concept to downtown Raleigh so a lot of people walking by see us tossing pizzas and they go, 'oh, wow-pizzas!'" explained Executive Chef Michael "Rehmmy" Rehm.
The Pizza Times
210 S. Wilmington Street, Downtown Raleigh, NC
(919) 832.4411
HOURS:
Monday - Sunday
11 am - 12 am
TAKE-OUT ONLY