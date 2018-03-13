  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?

Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?

By , Brittany Bell and Don Schwenneker
Snow fell across much of the region Monday, causing traveling conditions to be dicey Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special advisory for many counties until 10 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson.



Patchy black ice on bridges and overpasses met commuters Tuesday morning and could cause issues for the rush Wednesday as well.

Roughly four inches of snow fell in Person County, some of the highest totals in the area.

Snow falls in Roxboro, Monday, March 12, 2018.



There wasn't much accumulation in the Triangle, but an inch or two fell along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Snow blankets Blowing Rock, NC, Monday, March 12, 2018. Courtesy resortcams.com.



The sun will be out Tuesday but it won't be warm; however, an increase in temperature will help thaw roadways.



We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid-50s, then mid-60s Friday!
