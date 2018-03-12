NCCU gets a warm sendoff ahead of NCAA tournament

The @NCCU men’s basketball team walks out of the McDougald-McLendon gymnasium to cheers.

The Eagles will play Texas Southern in the NCAA basketball tournament Wednesday. #ABC11 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ewncworVTL — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 12, 2018

North Carolina Central Eagles celebrate after defeating the Hampton Pirates on Saturday to win the MEAC championship in Norfolk, Va.

The NCCU men's basketball team got a warm sendoff before traveling to Ohio for the NCAA tournament.They were cheered on as they walked out of the McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium in Durham on Monday."It's my first tournament so I'm pretty excited," said Raekwon Harney, NCCU point guard. "Every college basketball player's dream is actually to go to March Madness to the NCAA tournament, so I'm pretty excited about it."The No. 16-seeded Eagles will play fellow No. 16-seeded Texas Southern, from Houston, at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday."I expect it to be a typical college basketball March Madness atmosphere," said CJ Wiggins, NCCU point guard. "We're going to be ready just like I know they're ready, so it's going to be a real good game.""At this point in the season, you're not playing any teams that's a cakewalk," said LeVelle Moton, Central's head coach. "Those games are over. It's the best 68 teams in America and no one is going to beat themselves. You have to beat them."