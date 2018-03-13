  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Cam Johnson banged up but aiming to play

Cam Johnson went down hard with a back injury in the second half of the ACC Championship game against Virginia.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Johnson said afterwards that he could've played on if necessary, but Roy Williams didn't see the gain in potentially further injuring his starting wing man ahead of the NCAA tournament.

Since then, it's been about rest for the grad transfer from Pitt.

He did not participate in today's light shoot-around and practice participation for the rest of the week will depend entirely on his rate of recovery.

Johnson, who missed an early chunk of the season with a meniscus injury in his left knee, has also been dealing recently with hip issues.

He said that he plans on being ready to go in Friday's game against Lipscomb, but reality is, the Heels could likely handle the bison without him if necessary.
