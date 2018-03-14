WFD units on scene assisting New Hanover County Fire with structure for at 88 s beach road. Upon arrival units reported smoke and flames visible with 50 percent of structure involved. This is a two story single family residential structure. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) March 14, 2018

A large fire broke out at a home on Figure Eight Island Wednesday afternoon.The Wilmington Fire Department assisted the New Hanover County Fire Rescue with the fire at the two-story, single family residential structure.Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on 50 percent of the house, according to the WFD.No other information was immediately released.