  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

'Miracles' arrive for great-great-grandma college student burned out of Raleigh home

EMBED </>More Videos

The community is rallying around great-great grandma Shirley Fuller, a 70-year-old college student who lost all in a fire.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Six days after the disastrous accidental fire that destroyed Shirley Fuller's and four other families' apartments last Thursday, Fuller remains at a nearby hotel.

It's been another non-stop day of looking for a new place to live. She and her friends-turned-fellow-fire victims had hopes of new apartments to replace the ones that burned down at Mission Capital Crossing Apartments - but those were dashed this week.

"(The apartment complex) told us that they didn't have anything," Fuller said.

But to hear Fuller tell it, the miracles keep coming. Even ones she's not asking for.

She lost nearly everything she owned - right down to her clothes and shoes.

Now, her church family has filled her hotel room with donated shoes and the closet with donated dresses and other basic wardrobe necessities.

"God's been good," Fuller said with a smile. "(The closet is) full, it's packed. But it's still more coming."



And the 70-year-old great-great-grandmother is still not giving up on her dreams to earn her second degree in two years from Wake Tech in May.

Her late-in-life academic aspiration inspired one Raleigh man to write a letter to ABC11, offering to replace all of Fuller's school supplies destroyed in the fire; notebooks, binders, pens, even a new laptop and printer.

Fuller was overcome with emotion when we shared the news.

"Oh, God," she said in tears. "That is so kind! That is what helps me get through school is the printer and the computer.

"Thank-you isn't going to enough for anything anyone has done for me. All I can say is I hope and pray that God blesses them for what they do for me."

While Fuller waits on word of a new apartment, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help her get back on her feet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhouse firecollegewake county newsraleigh newsgood newscommunityelderly womanabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video