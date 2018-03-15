  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 Together sponsors prescription drug take-back day in Raleigh on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a day to safely dispose of prescriptions you no longer use.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Ethan Buck knows the danger of discovering prescription painkillers in a medicine cabinet. At age 12, he and his brother started sneaking into their mom's supply of medication after she had knee surgery.

"All I did was take them and I realized it gave you a feeling and that's pretty much how I got started," said Buck.

He told ABC11 the pills led to heroin and he was addicted by the age of 15.

"I realized I was hooked when I was 18 years old, and I couldn't stop putting a needle in my arm," he said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein hears stories like this often. He has launched statewide medication take-back events to get unused pills out of our homes. ABC11 is sponsoring the Triangle event.

"Most people who are addicted begin their addiction when they are adolescents," said Stein. "The majority of adolescents get their pills from friends and family."

Stein has been pushing physicians to write fewer prescriptions.

"In 2016, there were 10 million prescriptions written for opioids, that is one for every man woman and child in the state of North Carolina," said Stein. "That is 700 million pills and we know only a small fraction are used, because most people don't need the full prescription."

Buck has been clean for several years. He is now in college and wants to be a social worker and eventually help other people struggling with addiction.

Buck is hoping people dispose of their unused pills, so other people do not follow his path.

"You could be saving your child's life, or you could be saving your child's friend's life," Buck said.

TAKE-BACK DAY IN RALEIGH
March 19 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
North Hills Midtown Park, Raleigh

READ MORE: Full information on Take-Back Day
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthopioidsDrug Take Backabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video