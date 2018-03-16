  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

First date dos and don'ts

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of do's and don'ts for first encounters. (Shutterstock)

By
If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of dos and don'ts for first encounters.

Remain calm

It's your first date, so shy away from becoming overly emotional or dramatic.

Experts said too much of either can be a turn off for a first time date.

Refrain from talking about exes


Talking about your exes may shine a light on previous mistakes that you've since overcome.

Refrain from chatting about finances

The online dating site said that it's the first date ... let your personality and beliefs shine before you chat about bank accounts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyonline datingdating
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video