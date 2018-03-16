First date dos and don'ts

If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of dos and don'ts for first encounters.
Remain calm
It's your first date, so shy away from becoming overly emotional or dramatic.
Experts said too much of either can be a turn off for a first time date.
Refrain from talking about exes
Talking about your exes may shine a light on previous mistakes that you've since overcome.
Refrain from chatting about finances
The online dating site said that it's the first date ... let your personality and beliefs shine before you chat about bank accounts.
societyonline datingdating
