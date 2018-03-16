  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Arrest made in Henderson murder

Marcus Small (Henderson Police Department)

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
Henderson Police said Friday that 31-year-old Marcus Small has turned himself in for a March 9 homicide.

Small was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Emmanuel Hargrove, 31, of Henderson.

The incident happened March 9 about 11:55 p.m. Henderson police officers responded to the 100 block of Parham Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Hargrove with a gunshot wound. Vance County EMS took Hargrove to Maria Parham Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Small is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that may lead to an arrest Callers may remain anonymous.
