With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --It's not just the beer or the lights on the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts that will be green this weekend in Raleigh.
Lots of green to be made this weekend in Raleigh. From St. Patrick’s Day festivities to Raleigh Comicon, city business are licking their chops. NEW AT 11 #abc11🍀 pic.twitter.com/TysW8aewYY— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 17, 2018
There's also going to be a lot of money pumped into the economy here.
The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade and festival along with Raleigh Comicon could make for a very lucrative weekend.
