  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh greens up for St. Patrick's Day.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's not just the beer or the lights on the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts that will be green this weekend in Raleigh.


There's also going to be a lot of money pumped into the economy here.

The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade and festival along with Raleigh Comicon could make for a very lucrative weekend.

Find Saturday's downtown Raleigh road closures here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentraleigh policeSt. Patrick's DayRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video