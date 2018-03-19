  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Wake County teens prepare for national rally against gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Two 15-year-old girls from Wake County said they are on a mission to stop gun violence. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two 15-year-old girls from Wake County said they are on a mission to stop gun violence.

On Saturday, they were going door-to-door along Fayetteville Street to garner support for their March for Our Lives rally in downtown Raleigh next Saturday, March 24.

"We're just letting businesses know what we're doing," said Lauren Smith, a sophomore at Holly Springs High School. "We're encouraging them to support us and maybe get involved."

Smith said last month's deadly school shooting in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, motivated her to take action.

"I was just disgusted. But I was also shocked that something like this happened again right after Las Vegas. I just couldn't believe it and I just wanted to do something about it," said Smith.

Next Saturday, Lauren and her best friend, Amber Mitchell will join hundreds from across the nation to hold local March for Our Lives rallies and in Washington D.C.

The movement is a continuation of Wednesday's national school walkout, one month after the Florida shooting.

Young people now urging lawmakers to change gun laws.

"I just want to be able to say that I can sit down and not have to worry every time there is a fire drill or every time a door opens," said Mitchell. "I just want to be able to say that we have established something that can make schools safe."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun violencerallyWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video