Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible

Good morning! Latest radar shows rain changing to snow in Person, Granville, and Vance county. pic.twitter.com/58ddCwj43n — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 21, 2018

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode to monitor wintry weather over the Triangle-area.Snow started falling in Person, Granville, and Vance counties before 4 a.m. and continued to push East.Parts of the Triangle started to see light snowfall around 5, while other areas saw the change over from rain to snow between 7-8 a.m, while precipitation in some areas changed back to rain around noon.A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Durham beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday and ended 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said Tuesday night.The advisory also covers the following counties: Alamance; Davidson; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance.Snow started falling in Person, Granville, and Vance counties before 4 a.m. and continued to push East.Accumulations varied per county; however, most of the snow melted and didn't pile up on the ground.By 9 a.m., Person County saw an accumulation of 1 inch.The snow has the potential to freeze overnight, as temperatures drop, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions Thursday morning.