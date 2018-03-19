  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville

Twenty people were arrested in Fayetteville in an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
Local, state and federal authorities arrested those 20 individuals at a local hotel on Friday.

Charles Robert Fisher, 31, of Steadman, and Michelle Yvonne Pagan, 48, of Fayetteville, were charged with felony promotion of prostitution. Pagan also was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The following 18 people were charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution:

  • Candice Rae Grimm, 36, of Fayetteville

  • Genorva Andre Henry, 40, of Fayetteville

  • Jerome Michael Maynor, 57, of Fayetteville

  • Devon Christopher Matose, 27, of Fayetteville

  • Chester Lee Hannah Jr., 50, of Fayetteville

  • Robert Maurice Johnson II, 28, of Fayetteville

  • Daniel James Vannostern, 25, of Fort Bragg

  • Deano William Miley, 20, of Fayetteville

  • Billy Gerald Campbell, 52, of Spring Lake

  • Jeffrey Curtis Moyer, 28, of Fayetteville

  • Michael James Erikson, 25, of Fayetteville

  • Roberto Carlos Morales-Rivera, 33, of Lumberton

  • Kaveh Nasiri Far, 41, of Fayetteville

  • Van Quincy Dues Jr., 27, of Raleigh

  • Kiswindsida Marceli Ouedraogo, 29, of Spring Lake

  • Rodney Dean Barrett-Easterling, 18, of Hope Mills

  • Jasmine Nicole Rupert, 26, of Fayetteville

  • Ngetich Kipchirchir, 41, of Fayetteville


Additionally, Grimm was charged with a probation violation, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harvey also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Barrett-Easterling and Kipchirchir also were charged with resisting a public officer.
Related Topics:
prostitutionFayetteville
