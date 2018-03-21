  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NC STATE WOLFPACK

Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says

North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (14) practices for an NCAA college basketball first-round game Wednesday, March 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven announced he plans to transfer from NC State or go pro, coach Kevin Keatts said Wednesday.

The 7-0 sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey, met with Keatts Tuesday to talk about his future.

As a freshman, Yurtseven, 19, went through the NBA draft process, without hiring an agent.

"Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State. We will certainly grant his release," Keatts said. "Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballnc state universityNC State Wolfpackraleigh newscollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE WOLFPACK
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Yurtseven leaving Wolfpack basketball
NC State's Yurtseven granted release and will explore professional options
Belichick causes stir with visit to NC State's pro day
More NC State Wolfpack
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos