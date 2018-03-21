  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook has been arrested by Raleigh Police and faces multiple charges.

According to the arrest warrant, the child was inhaling marijuana in the video.

Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, of Raleigh, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.



A version of the video that's received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

ABC11 went to Lofton's home but no one there would speak to our crew.



Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
